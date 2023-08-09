Edu looking forward to having Clarkson, Sotto on board

Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, leads Gilas Pilipinas against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The wait is over for Gilas Pilipinas as Jordan Clarkson will finally join the team’s camp for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

For big man AJ Edu, having Clarkson on board gives them an extra confidence booster on and off the court.

“It’s gonna have a huge impact for sure,” the 23-year-old said in an interview with CNN Philippines’ SportsDesk.

“Obviously with the talent and the ability that he has, playing at the highest level, being that huge star in the NBA, having that person on your team definitely adds to the confidence that we have,” he added.

“He’s not even practiced with us yet and you could already see the impact that he’s having on the country and us as a team as well. Just really excited for me to meet him, to learn, and be part of the team with him.”

Edu believes that Clarkson’s presence can also help him reach his personal career goals.

“The goal has always been the NBA ultimately, and there’s no better way to learn from than from someone who's actually been there. So for me, it’s about soaking in as much information that I can get from him,” Edu shared.

“Watching him, speaking to him, asking him questions, trying to understand what it takes.”

Also expected to join the team is Kai Sotto, and while there are still uncertainties regarding his availability, Edu said that reuniting with his former Gilas under-18 teammate is also a huge development for the team.

“Kai being part of the team would be a huge boost. Having someone of Kai’s ability and talent will only help the team. Having played with him at the junior level, I know how much he makes his teammates better. He made me better,” Edu said.

“He’s only gonna make the team better, so I’m really hoping that everything works out. I don’t know what’s really going on, but I hope everything works out.”

And even if Clarkson and Sotto will come in late into the team’s build-up, Edu emphasized his confidence in how the duo can slide themselves into the squad’s system.

“These guys have been part of the qualifiers. I think for them, having the experience already, it will be a pretty quick transition. It’s not like they're coming in completely cold.”

“They have experienced playing with Gilas recently under coach Chot [Reyes] so I think the integration should be pretty seamless. Just being able to integrate JC, integrate Kai, will make it huge and better us even more. Once those guys are added, we could be really close.”

The team only has a little over two weeks left in their training camp, with the opening of the World Cup scheduled for August 25 at the Philippine Arena where they would be facing the Dominican Republic.

RELATED VIDEO