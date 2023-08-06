FIBA World Cup: Gilas testing its options in Thompson's absence

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes. FIBA.basketball

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes is currently finding ways to address the expected absence of Scottie Thompson in the upcoming FIBA World Cup later this month.

The Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament serves as an opportunity for the Gilas tactician to test the best combination of players in case Thompson, who is still recuperating from a metacarpal injury, does not make it on time.

Aside from Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, and Chris Newsome, the coaching staff also tested CJ Perez to take on the point guard position during their games against Iran and Senegal.

“We were trying to have CJ as the other point guard to play that role,” said Reyes in an interview on Noli Eala's Power & Play.

Thompson, PBA's reigning MVP, sustained his injury during their European training camp.

The team left the Ginabra star in Manila while they undergo their final overseas camp before the FIBA World Cup.

Reyes admitted he still hopes to see the player join the final three weeks of raining before their game against Dominican Republic on August 25.

“Week by week kasi yung kay Scottie depending on how his healing progresses. But remember, he is our starting point guard,” he said.

“But right now, we’re preparing for the eventuality na 'di talaga siya umabot.”

Aside from Perez, Reyes also hinted at another option for the point guard position.



“We also have another point guard na wala pa rito. His name is Jordan, Ang initial niya is JC,” said the coach, referring to Utah jazz star Jordan Clarkson.