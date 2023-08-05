Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas has battled player availability issues since the start of their preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

From Carl Tamayo and Jordan Heading’s injuries that resulted in them not being able to join the squad at any point of their build-up, Kai Sotto and Jordan Clarkson’s respective situations that delayed their entry to the team, to losing Scottie Thompson, Justin Brownlee, and Poy Erram due to injuries sustained while in camp, Gilas has seen it all.

Still, head coach Chot Reyes is remaining focused as he leads his squad into the final days of practices with the World Cup’s opening slowly coming.

“This has really been a test in agility, versatility, and adaptability,” Reyes said in an interview with Noli Eala’s Power & Play Podcast on Saturday.

"We started with a lot of injuries, we’ve lost three guys now to injuries, we lost Scottie, Poy, and Justin Brownlee. Those situations are the things that you don’t expect, but you plan for it."

The multiple-time PBA Champion coach also briefly talked about Sotto and Clarkson who are still not yet able to practice with them.

“We would have wanted the other guys to come in and join us earlier, but it’s not happening right now,” he acknowledged.

“There are less than three weeks left, but there’s nothing we can do about it. Why will we worry about it at this point? These are the cards that are dealt to us. We didn’t want the injuries to happen, we didn’t want the arrival delays to happen, so there is no use scratching our heads about it,” he added.

That is why for Reyes, it is about focusing on who they have at present and banking on them as they slowly turn into the team that they want to be by the end of their preparations.

“The good thing is we’re moving forward. From the start until today, I think we’re seeing [improvement]. Number one, we’re seeing a better understanding of what we want to do on defense. We’re seeing some flashes of good execution even without our number one offensive weapon,” said Reyes, pertaining to Clarkson as their main man on offense.

“We’re focusing on being able to work with what we have at the moment. No matter how well you play, you will really be disrupted. It’s a matter of being able to adapt and do the best that we can,” he added.



“Yun ang aming focus right now. We just have to keep on moving forward,” he said. “We’re making sure na yung ibang mga parts of the puzzle which are in our hands is ayos. Para pag pasok ng lahat, ayos na yung papasukin nila.”

When asked about the task of finally forming the team’s Final 12, the former TNT Katropa mentor has fit as the top thing that he will consider once they make the final cuts.

“I’ve always said, it’s always been fit. They have to fit the style of play that we want, they have to fit each other’s styles, and they have to be in really top shape in terms of physical fitness,” he bared.

“The question is what is best for the team. Those things are going to weigh as importantly as being around for a long time with the team,” he added.

The team only has a few weeks left before the Opening Ceremonies of the World Cup commence on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. Ahead of it, they still have a couple of tune-up games against Senegal and Iran in China on Sunday and Monday, respectively, and they will also face Montenegro and Mexico in Manila later this month.

