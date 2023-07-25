Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Lebanon. FIBA.basketball

MANILA — Jordan Clarkson’s commitment to play for Gilas Pilipinas was finally made official.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio confirmed this development on Tuesday. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year will be joining the team on August 6, a little less than three weeks before the opening of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

A report by Quinito Henson also confirmed that the former Los Angeles Lakers draftee will be the naturalized player of the Philippines in August.

“It’s final! Jordan Clarkson will play for Gilas as naturalized player in FIBA World Cup!” he penned.

It’s final! Jordan Clarkson will play for Gilas as naturalized player in FIBA World Cup! Justin Brownlee will play for Gilas in Asian Games! Best decisions for Gilas! Laban Pilipinas! — Quinito Henson (@TheDeanQuinito) July 25, 2023

On the other hand, Justin Brownlee will be the squad’s reinforcement for the Asian Games in September.

The 6-foot-5 Clarkson, who recently signed an extension with the Utah Jazz, previously suited up for Gilas in 2022 during the World Cup Qualifiers, putting up 25.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in two games donning the National team colors.

He also produced a career-high in scoring during the 2022-2023 NBA season, posting averages of 20.8 points while also getting 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in the 61 games that he played in.

These will be helpful for Gilas as they hope to come out as the best Asian team in the World Cup which will allow them to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Philippines will start its campaign on August 25 when it faces the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena. Gilas' group games also include matchups against Italy and Angola.