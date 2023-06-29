How Filipinas inspired fellow history-makers Gilas Women

Members of the Gilas Women's squad celebrate after their breakthrough. FIBA.basketball

The way the Gilas Pilipinas Women were dragged out of the building against Australia in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2023, it appeared the Philippine women’s basketball national team was headed for the promotion-relegation game of the continental championship yet again.

Except head coach Patrick Aquino was undeterred. Before the start of the tournament, the long-time women’s basketball tactician and program director constantly thought about how Gilas Women needed to show they belong in Division A of the Asia Cup.

“We’ve been there and we have to perform,” Aquino said. “We have to really compete this time. I know it’s a hard task to do but we have to really prepare and represent the country well in the FIBA Asia Cup.”

Gilas Women showed just that against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, playing like a squad wanting to contend for the world championship level.

“It’s our first time winning for the pool play. We’re just so happy. I think it’s time to say we belong in the FIBA Asia Cup. Hopefully, this is not the last. Hope we continue winning,” Aquino continued.

Jack Danielle Animam had her most productive output of the tournament so far, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds after being just limited to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting in the first two assignments.

Afril Bernardino added 18 points, 10 boards, three assists, and three steals, while Vanessa De Jesus was her usual self, top-scoring with 25.

“It was really special. All the things that we’ve been through, being here, FIBA Asia, people always have something to say,” Animam said.

“This is a testament to this program, and everybody in this program, the work that we put into, the sacrifice of the players, this is just the icing on the cake.”

The Philippines raced to a 29-20 first-quarter lead, extended it to 51-38 by the halftime break, and all 12 did not let up to hand Aquino his first group stage win in the Division A level.

They shot 55.07 percent from the field overall, 43.75 percent from deep, and held a 41-34 advantage in the rebounding department, ticking all boxes in their pre-game checklist.

“This time, we [needed] to really compete and show the world na not just here but also in Asia na we can compete against the best,” Aquino added. “Hindi lang puro last game, na ‘yung mindset natin is just to stay in Division 1.”



With the win, Gilas Women entered the knockout stage of the Asia Cup for the first time ever, bound for their best finish in their seven years of competing in Division A.

The Philippines already had a silver lining in a 95-57 loss to five-time continental champion and Tokyo 2020 women’s basketball Olympic silver medalist Japan, a match-up Aquino thought his ladies could do well from an individual position standpoint.

“We tried to just match up with them but the experience they have and maturity was the missing link on our part,” he said.

On Monday, a visit from the FIFA Women’s World Cup-bound Filipinas, the country’s football national squad, also gave Gilas Women a timely morale booster.

Amidst a busy preparation for the World Cup which kicks off in late July, key members of the Filipinas, including Inna Palacios, Hali Long, Alicia Barker, Quinley Quezada, Jacklyn Sawicki, Malea Cesar, and Eva Madarang, all took the time to watch their hoops counterparts battle the Australian Opals inside the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

The gesture alone was monumental for Aquino, Animam, and everyone else.

“Filipinas going to the World Cup for the first time and them watching us play sa FIBA Asia, it means so much to us,” Animam said. “Nakaka-inspire. Na-starstruck rin ako kina Inna Palacios and Hali Long. Nakikita ko lang sila sa mga videos and Instagram posts, and now, they’re watching us play.”

The parallels between the Filipinas and Gilas Women can’t be overstated; both squads were built from scratch by stakeholders who believed in a vision that the Philippines can compete among the world’s best, and then implemented an effective long-term blueprint.

“I was happy and inspired and the girls I think were also glad to see them, and that’s why maybe we played better [against Japan and Chinese Taipei]. We wish them well and all the best,” Aquino said.

Decades have passed, and the Filipinas are now World Cup debutants – something Gilas Women also hopes to replicate someday.

“I’m just happy to be on the winning side right now. We dedicated this game to our countrymen, to all the people who are supporting us, the federation,” Aquino added.

What it took for Gilas Women just to change its place from seventh to a still to be determined best finish in a powerhouse region were a year-long grind, tune-ups against local men’s collegiate teams, an exhibition series in Melbourne, and the federation’s helping hand when it comes to talent identification and a sound program in both the grassroots and global scenes.

It will not be easy to enter the world championship stage, but encouraging breakthroughs like their victory over Chinese Taipei make the entire Gilas Women contingent believe that there are more achievements to be collected in their ever-expanding horizon.

“I think this is just the start, and I hope we can give you more [wins] in the future. Again, this is not just the last, hopefully. More to come for us. I’m just happy for what the players did. They never gave up,” Aquino said.

After conquering Chinese Taipei, Gilas Women rushed to center court to celebrate the historic moment, shades of what the Filipinas did themselves against the same foe when they clinched a World Cup berth via Sarina Bolden’s penalty shootout heroics in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Perhaps soon, with the trust of their fellow history-makers, Gilas Women can have their own Sarina Bolden moment when they enter the world stage too.

“This win means a lot not just for us but for those back home,” Animam said.

“I think we played for ourselves, knowing we have a bigger responsibility and what this win means for the women’s basketball community in the Philippines. It’s also women empowerment. We support each other and play for the flag.”

