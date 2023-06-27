FIBA: Gilas Women fall to Japan for 2nd straight loss

The Philippine women's national basketball team absorbed another big loss in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, this time falling to defending champion Japan, 95-57, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Gilas Women kept in step with the Asian powerhouse in the first five minutes, trailing by just two points, 11-9, with under six minutes to go off a Jack Animam jump shot.
But Japan ended the opening period on a 17-5 scoring blitz, capped by a jumper by Maki Takada that gave them a 28-14 advantage.
The Gilas Women were unable to recover from there, eventually falling behind by 38 points.
They had promising stretches in the game, even holding Japan to a 17-17 standstill in the third quarter. But the defending champions exploded for xx points in the final period to seal the blowout win.
Filipino-American guard Vanessa De Jesus and Afril Bernardino led the Philippines with 12 points each, with Bernardino also adding eight rebounds.
The Gilas Women are coming off a 105-34 loss to Australia in their first game on Monday evening. They wrap up their campaign against Chinese-Taipei on Wednesday.