Fil-Am guard Vanessa de Jesus was the lone bright spot in the Gilas Women's loss to Australia. FIBA Asia



MANILA -- The Gilas Pilipinas Women failed to open their FIBA Women's Asia Cup campaign with a win.

This is after the Philippine women's national basketball team fell against Australia, 105-34, on Monday at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

World rank no. 3 Australia opened the game with a 16-2 scoring spree, leaving the Philippines in the dust and depriving Gilas of any chance of answering back.

Aside from a 26-16 second frame, the Philippines failed to crack into double digits in all quarters, proving how the Australians were just too much for the national team.

Vanessa de Jesus was the lone bright spot for Gilas with 18 points.

Up next for the Filipinas is Japan whom they will be facing tomorrow, June 27, at 3:00 PM Manila time.