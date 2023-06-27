'Queens support queens': Filipinas show up for Gilas Women

The Philippine women's national football team and the Gilas Pilipinas Women. FIBA Asia.

The Philippine women's national football team took time out of their schedule to support the Gilas Pilipinas Women in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 on Monday.

The Filipinas are in Sydney, Australia to train for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 but they played the role of cheerleaders for the Gilas Women in their game against the home nation yesterday.

Philippines captain Hali Long, veteran goal-keeper Inna Palacios, and young striker Carleigh Frilles were among those who watched as Gilas absorbed a tough 105-34 defeat to a taller Australian squad.

The Gilas Women showed their appreciation, noting that "Queens support queens" in an Instagram post.

"Thank you @pilipinaswnt for coming out to support us in our @fibaasiacupwomen opener against Australia. We wish you the best of luck in the FIFA Women’s World Cup," the team said in its official account.

The Filipinas were among a vocal contingent of fans who expressed their support for the Gilas Women in their attempt to stay in Division A of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup. Their presence was felt by the team, notably Filipino-American guard Vanessa de Jesus who made her debut for the flag against Australia.

"I knew coming out here, we have fans here in Sydney, and just finally being here, the atmosphere and just hearing them, I’m so grateful for all the love and support from them. It just makes the game even more fun," the guard from Duke University said.

"I hope we put on a show for them every night, we’re playing for them. I’m just so happy to have their support," she added.

The Gilas Women are playing another powerhouse in Japan as of press time.

The Filipinas, meanwhile, open their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on July 21.