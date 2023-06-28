FIBA: Animam takes pride in emotional win vs. Chinese Taipei

Gilas center Jack Animam embraces Afril Bernardino after their win against Chinese Taipei in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, June 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. FIBA Asia.

Gilas Pilipinas center Jack Animam did not bother to hold back her emotions when the final buzzer sounded to mark the end of their game against Chinese Taipei in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia.

The Gilas Women notched a massive 92-81 victory for their first-ever group stage win since they were promoted to Division A of FIBA Asia in 2015. The result ensured that the Philippines will stay in Division A, and that they will see action in the playoffs for a chance to reach the semifinals.

But the win carried greater meaning for Animam. A mainstay of the Gilas Women since her collegiate years in National University, Animam missed the 2021 edition of the event due to her professional duties as an import in Serbia.

She suffered a knee injury in December that year and spent the bulk of 2022 recovering from a torn ACL. It was only in October 2022 that she finally joined the Gilas Women in practice.

"I'm just so happy," said Animam after contributing 16 points and 15 rebounds to the Gilas Women's cause against Chinese Taipei. "Like, personally, I'm really happy."

"Even with one minute and 18 seconds, I'm gonna cry, because this game means so much to everybody, and especially to myself. Coming back from an ACL [injury], this is like my redemption year," she said.

Animam's "redemption year" didn't quite start the way she wanted: the Gilas Women settled for second place in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia earlier this year, in what was Animam's first foray back into international competition.

Even her stint in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup got off to a poor start. Matched up against a considerably taller Australian frontline, Animam missed all six of her field goals in their first game and finished scoreless. She recovered with an 8-point, 7-rebound effort against Japan in their second game.

Against Chinese Taipei, Animam was unstoppable. She made all eight of her field goals and controlled the boards, securing a series of crucial offensive rebounds in the closing stretch to set up clutch shots by Vanessa de Jesus.

"I don't know if I'm gonna be the same Jack I was before, and getting this win, I don't know. This means so much, not just for us, but back home also," said Animam.

The win against Chinese Taipei is a "testament to this program," said Animam, and a tribute to the women's basketball community in the Philippines that is steadily gaining prominence.

Their campaign isn't over yet: the Gilas Women will play in the knockout round on Friday against the second-ranked team in Group A, for the chance to advance to the semifinals.

"I think we played for ourselves, knowing that you know, we have a bigger responsibility, and what this win means to the basketball community, the women's basketball community in the Philippines," said Animam.

"Hopefully, this is not the last, but I think this is just the start of greater things for this program."

