Australia spoiled the Gilas Pilipinas debut of Filipino-American guard Vanessa de Jesus. FIBA Asia

MANILA -- After suffering a huge loss against Australia in their first game of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, Vanessa De Jesus is hoping that the Gilas Pilipinas Women will be more ready heading into their game against Japan.

"I think we came out excited to play. That was our first game in the FIBA Asia Cup, and I feel like we came in with the energy, but obviously Australia is a good team," said De Jesus after their 105-34 loss to the hosts.

"We’ll just learn from this and come back tomorrow stronger."

"We knew coming in that they’re a bigger team. They made adjustments, but we also made adjustments. Some shots weren’t just falling in the second half, and I think that it’s another thing to learn from," she added.

The Duke University stand-out was the lone bright spot for the squad with 18 points, and aside from duplicating that output, another thing that she is looking forward to is repaying the support they are getting from the Pinoy fans in Australia.

"It was everything [playing for the country]. I knew coming out here, we have fans here in Sydney, and just finally being here, the atmosphere and just hearing them, I’m so grateful for all the love and support from them. It just makes the game even more fun," said the 5-foot-9 guard.

"I hope we put on a show for them every night, we’re playing for them. I’m just so happy to have their support," she added.

"Honestly, I’ve been waiting for this for a while now. Just getting out there in front of the crowd and playing out in front of the Filipinos, it was honestly a dream come true. I’m just excited to finally get out there tomorrow and come out even stronger."

And to do that, De Jesus bared that she will be going back to the drawing board for her to make the necessary adjustments.

"For myself, just learning how to adjust to what the defense gives. I’m gonna go back and watch the film and just come out tomorrow even better," she said.

Gilas head coach Pat Aquino also mirrored his point guard's thoughts as they look forward to facing Japan tomorrow.

"We came here just to try to compete with the best, [but] we fell short again. I’m hoping that we could comeback in the next game," he said.

Aquino also made sure that even with the short turnaround, he and his coaching staff will get the girls ready.

"It’s gonna be pretty hard again. It’s always been like this, but it’s really hard coming back from a big loss and playing again especially you’re gonna play Japan tomorrow," said Aquino.

"They played tough today. They made adjustments on Vanessa in the second quarter, and we didn’t react quickly on it. We had some shots to take but it wasn’t falling, so with that, we were struggling already. And the defense, they’re [just] huge. We’re practically lost the rebounding, so I think we have to manage all those lessons that we learned from this game and hopefully come back stronger tomorrow."

For Aquino, it's really all about regrouping and coming back stronger.

"It’s just coming out stronger, coming out ready, and competing. We came here to compete and I must have that thing for me for the game tomorrow."

Japan and Gilas' matchup tomorrow is scheduled at 3:00 PM.