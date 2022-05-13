Home > Sports UP alumni, fans celebrate in Diliman after Maroons end Ateneo dynasty ABS-CBN News Posted at May 14 2022 05:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber University of the Philippines (UP) students, alumni and fans celebrate in the Diliman campus after the UP Fighting Maroons beat the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in a 72-69 overtime victory in the do-or-die Game 3 of the UAAP Men's Basketball Season 84 Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News University of the Philippines (UP) students, alumni and fans celebrate in the Diliman campus after the UP Fighting Maroons beat the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in a 72-69 overtime victory in the do-or-die Game 3 of the UAAP Men's Basketball Season 84 Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News University of the Philippines (UP) students, alumni and fans celebrate in the Diliman campus after the UP Fighting Maroons beat the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in a 72-69 overtime victory in the do-or-die Game 3 of the UAAP Men's Basketball Season 84 Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News University of the Philippines (UP) students, alumni and fans celebrate in the Diliman campus after the UP Fighting Maroons beat the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in a 72-69 overtime victory in the do-or-die Game 3 of the UAAP Men's Basketball Season 84 Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News Among those present aside from the players were UP President Danny Concepcion, UP alumnae Robina Gokongwei-Pe, one of the major backers of the Fighting Maroons, and Gretchen Fullido, former UAAP courtside reporter for the UP Fighting Maroons. UP ends Ateneo dynasty for first UAAP title in 36 years WATCH: Cagulangan’s game winner that clinched title for UP Maroons’ championship a ‘respite’ for UP community, says Perasol Building blocks: How the Fighting Maroons assembled a UAAP championship team UP, kampeon sa UAAP basketball UP shocks Ateneo anew, on verge of UAAP crown Ateneo downs UP, as UAAP finals go to a decider Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber site only, slideshow, UAAP, ANC Read More: UAAP 84 UP Fighting Maroons Ateneo Blue Eagles UP Diliman Robina Gokongwei-Pe UP President Danny Concepcion Battle of Katipunan Gretchen Fullido Robina Gokongwei Robinsons Retail Holdings /sports/05/14/22/sea-games-obiena-leads-charge-of-ph-athletics-team/news/05/14/22/nbi-nabs-faith-healer-in-cebu-accused-of-rape/sports/05/14/22/uaap-ateneos-kouame-to-return-for-season-85/sports/05/14/22/pinoy-golfers-sputter-in-sea-games-as-thais-dominate/sports/05/14/22/sea-games-pinoys-reach-semifinals-in-team-tennis