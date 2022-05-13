Home  >  Sports

UP alumni, fans celebrate in Diliman after Maroons end Ateneo dynasty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2022 05:30 AM

University of the Philippines (UP) students, alumni and fans celebrate in the Diliman campus after the UP Fighting Maroons beat the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in a 72-69 overtime victory in the do-or-die Game 3 of the UAAP Men's Basketball Season 84 Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News

Among those present aside from the players were UP President Danny Concepcion, UP alumnae Robina Gokongwei-Pe, one of the major backers of the Fighting Maroons, and Gretchen Fullido, former UAAP courtside reporter for the UP Fighting Maroons. 

