UP shocks Ateneo anew, on verge of UAAP crown

Carl Tamayo and the UP Fighting Maroons are on the brink of ending a 36-year title drought. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines is on the verge of ending a 36-year title drought in the UAAP, after yet another thrilling victory against the Ateneo de Manila University.

The Fighting Maroons pulled off a 81-74 triumph against the Blue Eagles in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-3 series.

UP is now on the brink of winning their first UAAP championship since 1986.

This is UP's second win against Ateneo in an eight-day span, as they ended the Blue Eagles four-year, 39-game winning streak last May 1 to deny the defending champions an elimination round sweep and an outright Finals berth.

Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday, still at the MOA Arena.

