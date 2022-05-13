Watch more News on iWantTFC

On a team that saw a number of players embrace the pressure of a high-stakes game, it was Joel Cagulangan who emerged the star of stars.

His dagger, step-back 3-pointer late capped an unlikely comeback for the UP Fighting Maroons, who climbed out of a 5-point deficit with two minutes left in overtime to beat Ateneo 72-69 for the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball title on Friday.

Cagulangan was brilliant in the extension, going toe to toe with the Blue Eagles' more experienced guards.

A sequence that included a transition basket, a 3-pointer, a crucial assist to Malick Diouf, and that steely long-distance basket certainly put Cagulangan's name in UP basketball lore.