Besides holdovers Ricci Rivero and James Spencer, these are the UP Fighting Maroons' key transactions over the past 2-and-a-half years:
- In December 2019, UP acquired Maodo Malick Diouf via transfer from Centro Escolar University, essentially a replacement for big man Bright Akhuetie.
- In January 2020, Joel Cagulangan, a former NCAA MVP transferred from La Salle – where he reportedly struggled to get playing time amid a guard logjam – commits to UP.
- In August 2020, the team secured the commitment of Nazareth School of NU stars Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano; later that month, CJ Cansino came on board as University of Santo Tomas saw an exodus of players in the fallout of an unauthorized scrimmage during the pandemic.
- In September 2021, Harold Alarcon commits to the Fighting Maroons out of NU Nazareth School.
- This February, Zavier Lucero, from Cal State Maritime Academy, committed to the Fighting Maroons.
- In July 2021, Perasol resigned as head coach, saying it was time for somebody else to call the shots; a month later, Goldwin Monteverde, a championship coach at the juniors level, was appointed his replacement.