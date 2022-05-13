Over the past 2-and-a-half years, the Fighting Maroons slowly put together the pieces that got them back on the mountaintop. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Besides holdovers Ricci Rivero and James Spencer, these are the UP Fighting Maroons' key transactions over the past 2-and-a-half years:

In December 2019, UP acquired Maodo Malick Diouf via transfer from Centro Escolar University, essentially a replacement for big man Bright Akhuetie.

In January 2020, Joel Cagulangan, a former NCAA MVP transferred from La Salle – where he reportedly struggled to get playing time amid a guard logjam – commits to UP.