UP guard Joel Cagulangan puts up a shot against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Joel Cagulangan was simply glad to have helped the University of the Philippines (UP)earn a hard-fought win against De La Salle University on Thursday, insisting that there was no special motivation on his part.

Cagulangan had five points, five rebounds and seven assists in UP's 61-59 win, continuing a recent string of solid games for the young point guard. He hit a crucial triple in the fourth quarter and assisted on clutch buckets by Filipino-American forward Zavier Lucero as well.

"Masaya po. Hindi naman dahil La Salle 'yung kalaban, at doon ako galing," said Cagulangan. "Pero kasi may goal po kami eh. Kumbaga 'yung goal namin mag-6-1 sa first round."

"Siguro dagdag na rin 'yung dati. Pero wala na 'yun," he added.

Cagulangan, a former NCAA Juniors MVP from La Salle Greenhills, committed to play collegiate basketball for the Green Archers but was only sparingly used in Season 82.

As a rookie, Cagulangan played just a little over 34 minutes in four games. He put up a total of three points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and four steals in his rookie season.

He transferred to UP in January 2020 and has since emerged as a vital cog in Goldwin Monteverde's rotation. Entering Thursday's game, Cagulangan was averaging 20 minutes per contest, putting up 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

"Masaya lang talaga ako kasi nanalo kami, kumbaga 'yung mga coaching staff, grabe talaga 'yung ginawang preparation para sa kanila, lalo na 'yung sa offensive rebounds. Mas marami pa kaming offensive rebounds kesa sa kanila," Cagulangan said after the game. "Maganda nilaro ng team, sobrang saya."

The 5-foot-9 guard credited the trust given to him by Monteverde and the UP coaching staff for his consistent play.

"Babalik ulit ako doon sa tiwala na binigay ni Coach Gold sa akin. Kumbaga, hindi naman ganoon kadali, kasi andoon 'yung mga prized recruit galing high school," said Cagulangan.

After Cagulangan's transfer, UP recruited high-profile high school players Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano from the Nazareth School of National University. Both guards played for Monteverde during their high school days.

"Tinrabaho lang din," said Cagulangan. "Thankful ako sa tiwala ng mga coaches ko sa akin."