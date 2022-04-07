UAAP: Lucero fuels UP past La Salle in thriller

UP's Zavier Lucero puts up a jumper against De La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Zavier Lucero took charge in the fourth quarter to fuel the University of the Philippines (UP) past De La Salle University, 61-59, for their fifth straight win of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

The Fighting Maroons overturned a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter behind a flurry of baskets from Lucero, who finished with a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's game at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UP improved to 5-1, having won all their games since dropping their opening day assignment to defending champion Ateneo de Manila University. The Green Archers, meanwhile, lost for just the second time in six games.