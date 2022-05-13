UP ends Ateneo dynasty for first UAAP title in 36 years

MANILA, Philippines -- The long wait is over: For the first time in 36 years, the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons are the kings of UAAP basketball.

The Fighting Maroons ended Ateneo de Manila University's dynasty on Friday, coming away with a 72-69 overtime victory in the do-or-die Game 3 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals in front of a raucous crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UP won the best-of-3 series two games to one, claiming their first UAAP title since 1986 -- when the likes of Benjie Paras and Ronnie Magsanoc were still the stars for the Fighting Maroons.

This time around, they embraced the emergence of new heroes, from rookie big man Carl Tamayo to Filipino-American forward Zavier Lucero and steady point guard Joel Cagulangan, to Senegalese center Malick Diouf and veteran guards Ricci Rivero and James Spencer.

It was also a remarkable response from the Fighting Maroons, who saw their chance to wrap up the series fall apart on Wednesday with a 69-66 loss to the Blue Eagles. They had erased a 15-point deficit in Game 2, but some poor decision-making and costly turnovers in the endgame kept them from completing the comeback.

Given another opportunity to end Ateneo's three-season reign as UAAP champions, the Fighting Maroons didn't falter.