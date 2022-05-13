Home  >  Sports

UP, kampeon sa UAAP basketball

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2022 11:04 PM

Tapos na ang mahigit 3 dekadang paghihintay ng UP Fighting Maroons para magkampeon ulit sa UAAP. Tinanghal na kampeon ang Fighting Maroons matapos talunin sa overtime ang Ateneo Blue Eagles sa game 3 ng UAAP Season 84 men's basketball finals. 

