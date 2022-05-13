Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA UP, kampeon sa UAAP basketball ABS-CBN News Posted at May 13 2022 11:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tapos na ang mahigit 3 dekadang paghihintay ng UP Fighting Maroons para magkampeon ulit sa UAAP. Tinanghal na kampeon ang Fighting Maroons matapos talunin sa overtime ang Ateneo Blue Eagles sa game 3 ng UAAP Season 84 men's basketball finals. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: UP Fighting Maroons University of the Philippines Ateneo Blue Eagles basketball UAAP /video/business/05/14/22/psei-in-correction-territory-after-extending-decline/video/spotlight/05/14/22/missing-pablo-picasso-painting-spotted-in-imeldas-house/video/news/05/13/22/ex-bodyguard-recants-allegations-vs-de-lima/entertainment/05/13/22/kathniel-is-back-2g2bt-premieres-on-netflix/sports/05/13/22/ricci-rivero-proud-to-start-end-uaap-career-with-title