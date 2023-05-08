Obiena, Yulo live up to hype in golden performances

Olympians EJ Obiena and Carlos Yulo. PSC/POC Media.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena fulfilled expectations as they put on golden performances in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Yulo won the men's individual all-around after tallying 84.000 points at the Olympic Stadium, comfortably ahead of Vietnam's Thang Tung Le (80.450) and Phung Tanh Dinh (78.150).

This is the third SEA Games in a row that Yulo has won the all-around title, and he also led the Philippines to silver in the men's team event.

His fellow Tokyo Olympian, Obiena, smashed his own SEA Games record in pole vault when he cleared 5.65-meters en route to the gold medal. Obiena achieved the feat despite the pouring rain that forced the pole vault competition to be suspended for over an hour at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Obiena and Yulo brought the Philippines' haul to five gold medals on Monday in Cambodia. Fernando Casares won gold in men's triathlon in the morning, clocking 58 minutes and 33.5 seconds to clinch the gold, beating Indonesian Rashif Yaqin (58:47) in the 750m swim-20km bike-5km run event at the Kep Beach Resort.

Andrew Kim Remolino finished third in 59:53 for the bronze, the Cebuano’s second medal after a silver medal finish in men’s aquathlon last Saturday.

Xiandi Chua gave the Philippines its first gold in swimming that night at the Aquatics Center when she won the women's 200m backstroke in 2:13.20 -- a new games record. Defending champion Chloe Isleta clocked 2:16.19 for silver.

Robin Catalan also delivered in Kun Bokator, topping the men's 50kg combat division.

The country's boxers remain on track to contribute to the medal haul, with Tokyo Olympians Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam moving to the semifinals of their respective weight classes. Yulo can also add to his tally when he competes in the apparatus finals on Tuesday.

Action in men's basketball also gets going on Tuesday, with Gilas Pilipinas looking to regain the gold that they lost in heartbreaking fashion last year in Hanoi.

And the women's national football team will try to buck the odds against defending champion Vietnam to try and qualify to the semifinals.

