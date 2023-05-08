Xiandi Chua sets new SEAG record to claim backstroke gold

Xiandi Chua in action at the Philippine Swimming Incorporated National Open. Handout photo.

Chloe Isleta completes PH's 1-2 finish

The Philippines secured the top two spots in the women's 200-meter backstroke finals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia as Xiandi Chua and Chloe Isleta won gold and silver, respectively, on Monday.

Chua reset the SEA Games record when she clocked 2:13.20, beating the old mark set by Vietnam's Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên (2:13.64) in the 2017 edition of the games in Kuala Lumpur.

This is the Philippines' first gold in swimming in the 32nd SEA Games.

Isleta made it a 1-2 finish for the Philippines as she clocked 2:16.19. She adds the silver to the gold that she won in last year's edition of the same event.

Finishing third is Thailand's Fonpay Yamsuan who finished at 2:17.95.

Meanwhile, fellow Pinay swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi finished with a silver medal in the Women's 100-meter freestyle, finishing at 56.120.

Singapore's Ting Wen Quah went on to win the event's gold after finishing at 55.830, while Vietnam's Thuy Hien Nguyen was a close third with 56.420.

Filipina Miranda Renner finished fifth in the event after clocking in 57.180.

Jerard Jacinto earlier won silver in the men's 50m backstroke, while the team of Alkhaldi, Chua, Teia Salvino, and Miranda Renner won silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Jacinto also has a bronze from the men's 100m backstroke, while Salvino also took bronze in the women's 50m backstroke.

