EJ Obiena shatters SEAG record to claim pole vault gold

EJ Obiena bucked the pouring rain to set a new SEA Games record and secure another gold for the Philippines. POC/PSC Media.

EJ Obiena showed his class despite less than ideal conditions as he retained the gold medal in pole vault, Monday evening at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The Tokyo Olympian cleared 5.65 meters, a new Southeast Asian Games record, despite the event being paused for several minutes due to the pouring rain in the Cambodian capital.

Obiena delivered the Philippines' 19th gold medal in the 32nd SEA Games. It is also his third SEA Games gold, having ruled the pole vault in 2019 at home and last year in Hanoi, Vietnam as well.

The world No. 3 cleared 5.20m and 5.40m before the competition was temporarily stopped due to the rain. The long break did not deter Obiena, as he cleared 5.55-m to break his old mark of 5.46-m.

He proceeded to clear 5.65-m in his last jump of the 32nd SEA Games to set a new record.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.