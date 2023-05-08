SEA Games: Robin Catalan delivers gold in Kun Bokator

Robin Catalan ruled the men's 50kg combat event in Kun Bokator to add to the Philippines' golden haul in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Monday.

Catalan defeated Indonesia's Ade Permana in the final at Hall C of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center for the Philippines' third gold medal of the day.

𝟏𝟕𝐓𝐇 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃!🥇



Team Philippines claimed its first #SEAGames2023 gold medal in Kun Bokator courtesy of Robin Catalan in the Men's Combat 50kg!



Team Philippines claimed its first #SEAGames2023 gold medal in Kun Bokator courtesy of Robin Catalan in the Men's Combat 50kg!

Fernando Casares (triathlon) and Carlos Yulo (gymnastics) emerged triumphant in their respective events earlier to boost the Philippines' cause.

En route to the final, Catalan stunned hometown bet Sovan Nang, 2-1, in the semifinal round.

Aside from his exploits for flag and country, Catalan also sees action in ONE Championship.

Also on Monday, Hergie Bacyadan scored a silver medal in the women's 65kg category in Vovinam in Hall F of the same venue.

Other Kun Bokator and vovinam athletes delivered bronze medals on Monday:

Shara Jizmundo, Jess Dela Cruz and Angel Derla (women's bare hands form)

Zandro Jizmundo, James Mayagma and Rick Ortega (men's bare hands form)

Mitz Jalandoni (women’s singles Phkak form)

Godwin Langbayan (men's 70kg combat)

Ryan Jakiri (men's 65kg combat)

Phillip Delarmino (men's 60kg combat)

Jerome Alidon (men's 55kg class, vovinam)

