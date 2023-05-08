Gold medalist Fernando Casares and bronze medalist Andrew Remolino after the men's individual triathlon in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. POC/PSC Media.

Fernando Casares powered to the finish line to rule the men's individual triathlon in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Monday morning at the Kep Town Beach in Cambodia.

The Filipino-Spanish athlete finished with a time of 58:32, just ahead of Indonesia's Rashif Amila Yaqin who crossed the finish line at 58:45.

Andrew Remolino scored the bronze, clocking in at 59:53.

It was the Philippines' 15th gold of the SEA Games and first of the day.

However, Kim Mangrobang's reign as Southeast Asia's triathlon queen ended as she settled for second place.

Margot Garabedian, a naturalized Cambodian, claimed the gold with a time of 1:05:31. Mangrobang was a little under two minutes behind, at 1:07:21.

Mangrobang had won gold in the previous three editions of the SEA Games and also ruled the duathlon the day before.

But she was dethroned by the France-born Garabedian, who secured Cambodia's third gold medal of the day.

Singapore's Louisa Middleditch (1:07:28) completed the podium, as the Philippines' Raven Alcoseba (1:08:46) came in fourth.

