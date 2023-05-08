Carlos Yulo of the Philippines sings the national anthem after clinching gold for the artistic apparatus category of the SEA Games men’s artistic gymnastics on November 3, 2019. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/File.

Carlos Yulo remains the gold standard in men's gymnastics in Southeast Asia.

The two-time world champion emerged as the gold medalist in the men's individual all-around, Monday at the Olympic Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Yulo gave the Philippines its 16th gold medal of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, and its second of the day after Fernando Casares' victory in triathlon in the morning.

The Tokyo Olympian finished with a total score of 84.000, well ahead of silver medalist Thanh Tung Le of Vietnam (80.450).

Another Vietnamese gymnast, Phuong Thanh Dinh (78.150), completed the podium.

This is Yulo's third individual all-around gold medal in the SEA Games, having also won at home in 2019 and again in Hanoi last year.

Meanwhile, the Philippines took silver in the men's team event, behind Vietnam.

Juancho Besana placed fourth in the all-around with a combined score of 73.700.

Malaysia took bronze in the team event.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.