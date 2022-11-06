Silver medalist Carlos Yulo (from left), champion Artur Davtyan of Armenia, and third-placed Igor Radivilov of Ukraine celebrate on the podium after competing in the men's vault final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England on November 6, 2022. Ben Stansall, AFP

Caloy Yulo clinched the silver in the vault competition at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England on Sunday.

After faltering in the floor exercise final just 24 hours prior at M&S Bank Arena on Friday, Yulo was in excellent form in the apparatus he conquered last year.

But top qualifier Artur Davtyan of Armenia stuck a precise landing in his first jump, giving him a 15.050 and knocking off Yulo's 14.950.

The Filipino phenom later added a second medal when he clinched the bronze in parallel bars.

(More details to follow.)