Yulo competes in the floor exercise during the men’s all-around final at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, November 4, 2022. Adam Vaughan, EPA-EFE

Caloy Yulo of the Philippines concluded the men's floor exercise without a medal at the 2022 gymnastics world championships in Liverpool, England on Saturday.

Yulo's 13.300 was good for seventh place out of eight competitors in an apparatus he was tipped to win. But a slip in his first run doomed his chances at M&S Bank Arena.

The 2019 world champion of the same event finished the preliminaries on Tuesday with a best score of 15.266.

Giarnni Regini-Moran of Great Britain bagged the gold, while Japan took home the silver (Daiki Hashimoto) and bronze (Ryosuke Doi) medals.

Yulo, who finished eighth in the 24-person men's all-around final on Friday, still has two chances left to avoid going home empty-handed when he competes in the parallel bars final and defends the vault title Sunday.

(More details to follow.)