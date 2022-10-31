Yulo finished first in men's floor exercise, second in vault, fourth in parallel bars, and third in the all-around event during Monday's qualifiers. AFP/file

Caloy Yulo blew away the competition in men’s floor exercise to top the qualifying round at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, late Monday (Tuesday morning, Manila).

He finished with a 15.266 to take first place in his favorite event, just one of four in which he will be competing for a medal after a brilliant showing at M&S Bank Arena.

The world champion gymnast finished second in vault, fourth in parallel bars, and third in the all-around results.

Only Japanese teammates Wataru Tanigawa (84.731) and Daiki Hashimoto (84.665) scored higher than Yulo (84.664) in the all-around qualifiers.

The top 8 in the qualifiers advance.

The men’s all-around final is on Friday, and the apparatus medal rounds are set on Saturday (floor exercise) and Sunday (vault and parallel bars).

Yulo won the floor exercise title at the 2019 world championships, then took home the vault crown at last year's edition of the competition.

(More details to follow.)