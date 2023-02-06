MANILA -- (UPDATE) The Senate on Monday honored athlete Carlos Yulo for being "one of the best gymnasts the Philippines has produced" following his winning streak in various athletic competitions.

"We are honored to salute this young man who at just 22 years has already become one of our most accomplished and decorated gymnasts," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said in his sponsorship speech.

"Indeed, the young Caloy, who spent his afternoons watching the country’s top gymnasts train at the Rizal Memorial Stadium and playing acrobatics with friends at the Paraiso ng Batang Maynila playground, is now an inspiration to millions of young aspiring athletes," Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva added.

Last November, Villanueva also filed a resolution recognizing and congratulating Yulo for his performance at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. During the competition, Carlos clinched a silver medal in vault and a bronze medal in parallel bars.

Meanwhile, Sen. Pia Cayetano used her co-sponsorship speech to reiterate her objection to the proposed mandatory ROTC bill.

"And I say this at the time that we are discussing the ROTC bill, because discipline can come in many disciplines, in many ways. And when we honor these athletes, it is proof to all of us that sports breeds the kind of Filipinos that we want... Hindi pa ba 'yan 'yun?" she said.

Aside from Zubiri and Villanueva, senators Jinggoy Estrada, Robin Padilla, Bato dela Rosa, Bong Go, and Bong Revilla also manifested their support for Yulo.