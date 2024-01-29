UE’s Jack Santiago. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The University of the East (UE) saw another player from its promising core transfer to another team.

After Gani Stevens, Harvey Pagsanjan, Kyle Paranada, and Clint Escamis, Rey Remogat is the latest player from Recto who will be suiting up for another school.

The Red Warriors were supposed to have only one graduating player in Abdul Sawat, but now that Remogat and the University of the Philippines (UP) made the transfer official, UE will have a big hole to fill during this offseason.

UE head coach Jack Santiago said it is now up to the Recto-based squad’s management to deal with the roster change, especially since replacing the UAAP Season 86 MVP runner-up is a tough task, to say the least.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

”It’s up to the school na 'yan,” Santiago told ABS-CBN News in a message.

Fortunately for UE, prized sophomore Precious Momowei is still with the team, and Jack Cruz-Dumont’s brother Hunter is also expected to suit up in Season 87.

Hunter is currently nursing a foot injury but will be making a recovery just in time for Season 87.

With this, Santiago is now hoping and challenging his players to step up next year, just like how Remogat did when Pagsanjan, Stevens, Paranada, and Escamis departed.

“Well, need lang mag-step up 'yung iba just like how Noy did,” concluded Santiago.



RELATED VIDEO: