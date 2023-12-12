UP recruit Gani Stevens. Handout/UPMBT.

MANILA — Gani Stevens could only watch from the sidelines as the UP Fighting Maroons were defeated in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Finals.

A transferee from the UE Red Warriors, the 6-foot-7 Stevens was among those in attendance when the De La Salle Green Archers made history against State U as the Taft Cagers went on to bring home the league’s basketball title for the first time since 2016.

Still, Stevens lauded the Goldwin Monteverde-led squad and their silver-medal finish in Season 86.

“I’m proud of these guys. They fought through ups and downs,” he told ABS-CBN News.

“Obviously, they started out super strong, and these guys just kept fighting. Even though we lost to La Salle, I’m so proud of these guys,” he added.

The Fighting Maroons dominated the UAAP, especially during Rounds 1 and 2, and even went on to conclude the eliminations as the top seed, the first-ever in UP’s history.

They dethroned their Katipunan rival, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, in the Final Four to barge into their third-straight appearance in the UAAP Finals, and even imposed their might and experience against La Salle in Game 1 by handing them a 30-point beating.

"[They’re] a bunch of hard-working guys. The work they put in and how much they did in the game, that gives us a small feel for next year," said Stevens.

But despite enduring the heartbreak in the deciding game last Wednesday, Stevens was already thinking ahead and looking at what he could contribute come Season 87.

“I’m definitely optimistic,” said the former UST Growling Tigers-commit, who will now be eligible to play next season.

“I’m always betting on myself, especially with the experience I had last year and what I’m gonna be able to bring to the table.”

“I definitely saw some things out there that I think I could help on, or at least, improve on,” added Stevens, who averaged 9.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per contest in Season 85.

Stevens will be coming in alongside the country’s top high school prospect Jared Bahay and former San Beda Red Cubs star Chris Hubilla as the Fighting Maroons’ reinforcements, especially since they will now be without UP star CJ Cansino and former league MVP Malick Diouf.

Stevens will be trying to fill in for the void that Diouf will leave in the middle, but the Minnesota native shared that he will just focus on the things that he can control.

“Definitely, I’ll be able to stretch the floor more, be more consistent from the free throw line, hopefully, add a little jump shot, and obviously inside, more presence, and just make it easier for me and my teammates,” he said.

As for how he witnessed Kevin Quiambao and the rest of the Green Archers enjoy their title after Game 3, Stevens said that it will just motivate him more to come to UP’s aid in Season 87.

“I’m just really excited. Watching [La Salle] celebrate out there is just more fuel for me to go to the weight room, get back to the gym, and put in more work so that next year, hopefully, we’ll be on the other end of that outcome,” he concluded.

