UAAP: Rey Remogat is the newest UP Fighting Maroon

MANILA — Rey Remogat is set to leave Recto and will be heading for Diliman.

The 5-foot-11, former University of the East (UE) star will be transferring to the University of the Philippines (UP), the Fighting Maroons announced Monday.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to UE for providing me with the opportunity to be where I am today. I will forever be indebted to all of you for the opportunity you gave in shaping my present and future," said Remogat as he showed appreciation for his former squad.

"But now it's time for me to make a decision for what my family needs and where I can grow as an athlete. This decision is not easy, but it is a necessary step in my journey. After careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I believe the next step of my career is playing for the UP Fighting Maroons in Season 88-89."

"I look forward to learning from coach Gold [Monteverde] and experiencing the support of the UP community. UP, here I come. UP Fight!" he added.

At the conclusion of the Jack Santiago-mentored team’s stint in UAAP Season 86, Remogat previously re-assured his commitment to stay with the Red Warriors, explaining that he does not want to have "what ifs" in his collegiate career.

“Andito na ako,” said the Season 86 Mythical Team member last year.

“Dito na-mold 'yung laro ko. Ayoko magkaroon ng what if sa sarili ko.”

Moreover, Santiago also then acknowledged that there was indeed an offer from another school.

“Actually, there was another team na naman na who was trying to talk to the kid,” said the UE head coach.

He was also optimistic about how things would've gone, especially since Remogat was then expected to stay put with the Red Warriors.

“I told him that next season, he will be the captain of the team,” Santiago revealed. “I told him to help his team. We’re just like farmers eh? Nagtanim na kami, and next year will be the harvest [year] namin.”

Unfortunately for UE, it is the Fighting Maroons who will now reap what the Red Warriors planted.

Meanwhile, Monteverde expressed his enthusiasm now that the spit-fire guard would be among his troops.

"We love the current guards that we have, siyempre, pero at the same time, we're excited to have a player like Noy,” the UAAP champion mentor said.

“Nakita na naman natin nung kung paano naging competitive ang UE dahil sa kanya so malaking bagay siya para sa future natin,” UP's champion tactician added.

Remogat, who averaged 16.5 points, a league-leading 7.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in 14 games in Season 86, will need to sit out a year for his residency just before resuming play in Season 88.

Having two years of eligibility left in his UAAP career, he will be coming just in time after JD Cagulangan concludes his collegiate journey after Season 87.

The 20-year-old will be playing alongside the likes of Janjan Felicilda, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, Chico Briones, and Terrence Fortea in the Fighting Maroons’ rotation.

