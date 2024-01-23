Miguel Yniguez (right) and UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol (center). Photo handout/ UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development.

MANILA — The UP Fighting Maroons continue to strengthen their line-up in their bid to reclaim the UAAP men’s basketball crown.

The Diliman cagers announced on Tuesday that they have secured the commitment of wingman Miguel Yniguez, a 6-foot-5 shooter who previously played for San Francisco State in the U.S. NCAA Division II.

"I am beyond blessed to announce that I am committing to the University of the Philippines. To everyone who has helped me continue my journey, maraming-maraming salamat po!" penned the Filipino-American on his social media account.

Yniquez, who played eight games with the Gators during his rookie season and averaged 0.6 points and 1.3 rebounds, will serve his residency in Season 87 before he can play come Season 88. He will have four seasons of UAAP eligibility left.

"We're looking forward to the contributions na mabibigay ni Miguel sa'tin,” said Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde of Yniguez who actually has already had a cameo appearance with State U in the 2023 Pinoy Liga Collegiate Cup last July.

“Matagal na nating nakitang he can be a big help for our team so it's good na tuloy na tuloy na nga.”

His transfer was made official during the team’s US trip that was led by Monteverde and UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol.



