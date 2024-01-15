UP Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde. UAAP Media/File.



MANILA — Goldwin Monteverde is staying in Katipunan for the next five years.

The head coach signed a five-year extension with the UP Fighting Maroons, the team announced on Monday.

"I am very grateful for the continued support and unwavering trust of UP and MBT management. In turn, itutuloy lang namin yung lagi naming ginagawa to keep improving in all aspects,” said the UAAP Season 84 champion coach.



He was instrumental in State U capturing the league’s hoops title in early 2022, steering the team with the help of Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf, Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, JD Cagulangan, and CJ Cansino to their first title in over three decades.

“As always, we will continue to UP Fight for next season and the foreseeable future,” he added.

UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) Director Bo Perasol said that the move was done to assure continuity in the Maroons’ program as they continue their journey to reclaim the UAAP men’s basketball title.

"UP MBT management is committed to establishing continuity in the program to ensure the winning culture developed under coach Gold is sustained," expressed the former UP mentor.

Perasol also bared that UP President Angelo Jimenez and Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan II vouched for the OASD’s decision, especially since the team has gotten more financial support through the efforts of its alumni.

"UP MBT management is working on all fronts to further strengthen the team. Hindi lang ang lineup ng team ang iniintindi; they're making sure we have a solid coaching staff, as well as the financial resources needed to support our basketball program," said Perasol.

“We agree that coach Gold should be given the reins of the team, as his record the past three seasons speaks for itself,” UP MBT manager Atty. Agaton Uvero added.

"Under coach Gold, the team's record has improved year-to-year, but our decision is not based on his performance alone,” said Uvero about Monteverde, who also helped UP reach back-to-back Finals appearances in Seasons 85 and 86.

“His conduct and demeanor on and off the court have been exemplary and this is the kind of mentorship we believe our players can benefit from," he concluded.



RELATED VIDEO