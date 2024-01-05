Handout photo

MANILA – Top high school star Jared Bahay is no longer committed to playing for the University of the Philippines (UP).

This was the announcement of UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) director Bo Perasol on Friday, saying "outside forces" have come into play which led to Bahay's "de-commitment" for the UAAP Season 86 runners-up.

"In the last two years, the UP MBT and Jared Bahay have developed a special relationship. We envisioned a common future with Jared handling the reins of a championship-caliber team. We believed in his immense talent and capacity to lead," Perasol said.

He is currently playing for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and is expected to join UAAP in Season 87.

"However, not all things go according to plan. Although we have remained in our commitment to Jared, outside forces have intervened for him to have a change of heart," he added.

Bahay was ranked No. 1 by NBTC in its 2023 class – the first non-UAAP and non-NCAA player to do so.

He also gifted Central Visayas a gold medal in the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, which showed why he is the top basketball prospect in high school.

The Cebunao floor general also led his team to a triumphant title defense in the CESAFI Season 23 juniors tournament.

UP, meanwhile, said it respects Bahay's decision to choose his own path.

"It is with a heavy heart that we respect his decision. A man should be at liberty to choose his own destiny. Godspeed and the best of luck to him," said Perasol.

UP OASD also noted that their statement does not include the following quote, which was attributed to Perasol in a post that went viral on social media:

"We wish him well and are looking forward to exciting matchups in the Battle of Katipunan," he said.