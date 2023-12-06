La Salle outlasts UP to become Season 86 champions

The De La Salle Green Archers celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 86 championship at the Araneta Coliseum on December 6, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — The De La Salle Green Archers are kings of UAAP men’s basketball once again.

This, after De La Salle University emerged victorious over the University of the Philippines in Game 3 of the Season 86 Finals, 73-69, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao saved his best for last, putting up 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the triumph.

"Mindset lang na leave it all on the court dahil wala na ngang bukas, Game 3 na ito,win or go home na. Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na kahit maraming nag-doubt sa amin nung first round,” said Quiambao.

“Ito na kami, champion!"

The 6-foot-7 superstar also was hailed as the Finals MVP after putting up averages of 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks in three games.

Evan Nelle was instrumental in the dub after he tallied 12 markers, seven dimes, and six boards, while Jonnel Policarpio and Mark Nonoy finished with eight each.

Facing a five-point deficit midway through the fourth period, La Salle banked on Quiambao as he drained a trey to cut UP’s lead to a single possession, 65-63.

Diouf answered with a hook shot to re-establish a two-possession advantage, but that would be State U’s last basket in the next six minutes.

Nelle hit a three-pointer to get as close as one, and Quiambao hit a tough jumper to finally overtake UP, 68-67, with still 4:46 remaining.

Plays after, the Fighting Maroons saw themselves down only by two, 71-69, but they failed to take advantage of their last chance to win as Reyland Torres’ attempt did not touch the rim.

Quiambao then iced the game with two free throws, in turn, allowing the Green Archers to clinch their 10th men’s basketball championship.

Graduating UP players CJ Cansino and Malick Diouf after their loss to La Salle in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on December 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Spearheading UP’s fight was Malick Diouf who ended his UAAP career with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and a pair of assists and steals, while Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez had 12 markers, nine boards, four steals, and three dimes.

Harold Alarcon got 10 points, and graduating team captain CJ Cansino had a silent five-point, two-rebound game.

This is the first men’s basketball title of the Taft Cagers since 2016 when they were led by head coach Aldin Ayo, and former La Salle stars Ben Mbala and Jeron Teng.

Quiambao also broke the so-called ‘MVP curse’ for he is the first player since Mbala to have won both the UAAP title while also getting the plum in the same year.

Meanwhile, present mentor Topex Robinson joins Ayo, Juno Sauler, and four-time champion Franz Pumaren as the only DLSU coaches who have won the league title in their first year of leading the squad.

La Salle also has avoided mirroring their fate during the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup wherein they were defeated by UP in the championship round despite coming into the contest with an 11-game win streak.

En route to this year’s Finals, DLSU’s nine-game winning streak which dates back from Round 1 was halted by UP in Game 1.



The Scores:

DLSU 73 – Quiambao 24, Nelle 12, Policarpio 8, Nonoy 8, M. Phillips 5, Macalalag 5, Escandor 4, Austria 3, David 3, Cortez 1, Manuel 0, Nwankwo 0, B. Phillips 0, Abadam 0.

UP 69 – Diouf 21, Lopez 12, Alarcon 10, Cagulangan 8, Felicilda 5, Cansino 5, Torculas 4, Abadiano 2, Torres 2, Fortea 0, Pablo 0.

Quarterscores: 22-21, 39-43, 55-58, 73-69



