Despite interest from other schools, Remogat remains committed to UE

UE’s Rey Remogat. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — UE Red Warriors star Rey Remogat displayed his admirable talent throughout the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 16.5 points, a league-leading 7.9 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in 14 games, making him a virtual lock for the Mythical Five.

Remogat’s impressive numbers attracted interest from other teams, with some even trying to poach the fiery guard out of Recto, a fact that he and UE mentor Jack Santiago revealed during Sunday’s post-game.

“Sobrang dami,” said Remogat when asked about the teams that contacted and reached out about his services.

“Actually, there was another team na naman na who was trying to talk to the kid,” added Santiago.

No specific teams were mentioned, but Remogat quickly reiterated his commitment to stay with the Red Warriors, saying that he believes in what UE is continuously building.

“Pero yun nga, andito na ako,” said the former FEU-D Baby Tamaraw. “Dito na-mold yung laro ko. Ayoko magkaron ng what if sa sarili ko.”

Santiago also expressed how grateful he is for Remogat’s decision to say.

“I was so happy with the decision of Noy. We’re so happy that the parents and Noy himself decided to stay with us,” the UE coach said.

“I told kay Noy na mahirap maupo ng another one year kung lilipat siya sa iba. He’s like a son to me. I told him that playing at the international [level], hindi pa niya panahon,” he added.

“Bata pa siya [para] doon. Maybe in a year or two, then he’ll decide if he’ll play internationally.”

“He committed, he will stay. We need to talk to the parents, but he committed to us that he will stay.”

And now that he is assured that Remogat will be donning UE’s Red and White next season, Santiago then went on bare what he expects from his top guard especially that he will be UE’s captain in Season 87

“I told him that next season, he will be the captain of the team,” Santiago revealed. “I told him to help his team. We’re just like farmers eh? Nag tanim na kami, and next year will be the harvest [year] namin.”



RELATED VIDEO