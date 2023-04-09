UAAP: UP adds Chris Hubilla to recruiting class

UP recruit Chris Hubilla. Photo courtesy of UPMBT/Handout.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines on Sunday announced that they have added Chris Hubilla, a 20-year-old forward from San Beda-Rizal, to their recruiting class.

Hubilla is making an early commitment to the Fighting Maroons, as he is still in Grade 11 and is part of the class of 2024.

"UP po kasi, dream school ko po talaga 'yun," Hubilla said.

Hubilla played one season for San Beda-Rizal, where he averaged 20.86 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.29 assists, and 1.79 assists per game to earn a spot in the Mythical Team of NCAA Season 98.

"Chris Hubilla is a strong finisher on the break and has a nice touch around the basket. He plays bigger than his size notably on the offensive glass," Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

"Getting him creates another positive impact in the UPMBT program as we continue to build our team towards the future," he added.

Hubilla will start training with the Fighting Maroons this coming week.

He has one more year left in senior high school before becoming eligible for UP in UAAP Season 87, together with fellow 2024 prospect Jared Bahay.