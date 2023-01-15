Harvey Pagsanjan signs with Nueva Ecija after leaving UE

UE guard Harvey Pagsanjan. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Harvey Pagsanjan has signed with the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the MPBL, the club announced.

This means that Pagsanjan will forego his remaining year of eligibility with the University of the East Red Warriors in the UAAP.

Hailing from Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, the guard inked his first professional contract last Friday after formally bidding goodbye to the Red Warriors.

"Blessed and grateful," Pagsanjan said in a message to the UE community. "Thank you for everything. [No.] 9 out."

Pagsanjan played just two seasons for the Red Warriors, starting in Season 84 where they went winless. He averaged 13.4 points per game in his first year.

His numbers dropped to 5.08 points and 4.08 rebounds in Season 85, but the Red Warriors were far more successful. They made a brief run for a Final 4 spot and finished with a 5-9 win-loss record.