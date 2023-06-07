Former UE players Kyle Paranada and Gani Stevens. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- University of the East lost two key players in Kyle Paranada and Gani Stevens, as the two standouts went on different routes to continue their college careers.

But head coach Jack Santiago stressed that his squad had already moved past their departure from the team.

"Actually, we already moved on eh. ‘Di na namin pinag uusapan yan eh, especially 'yung mga (player) movement nung last time," he shared.

"I talked to the players and the management that we (should) just move on."

Paranada recently left the squad and is planning to suit up for another UAAP school, while Stevens formalized his transfer to UP earlier this week.

This is why Santiago now wants to shift his focus on his squad as they continue their buildup for Season 86.

UE will be featuring new key players in Devin Fikes, brothers Hunter and Jack Cruz-Dumont, and Ethan Galang, who all joined the team in early May.

"Mas magandang pag usapan yung team ko ngayon. Happy ako with the way the team is doing right now. Ang focus ko ngayon dito is yung team namin," said Santiago.

And even with a 3-5 record in the FilOil Preseason Cup, he knows that all of these games are vital for their development.

"We need a couple of tune-up games, five-on-five, but I think we’ll be okay. The team is starting to gel."