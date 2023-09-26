NCAA: Escamis shines in his return to Mapua

Clint Escamis during a preseason game with Mapua. Handout/FilOil/File.

MANILA — After spending a season in the UAAP, Clint Escamis is back in the NCAA.

Escamis, who briefly played with University of the East in Season 84, was back like he never left as he tallied 12 markers, seven assists, four steals, and three rebounds in his return to Mapua University during their win earlier today against San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

Team head coach Randy Alcantara hailed the 5-foot-11 guard’s performance, describing Escamis as one of the leaders of his squad.

“Be ready lang sabi ko sa kanya,” Alcantara said.

“Siya yung isa sa mga leader eh. Sabi ko, maraming way para maging leader eh, hindi ka lang kailangan humabol sa puntos. Basta madala mo lang yung team.”

He also lauded the facilitating capabilities of the former NCAA Juniors MVP, while also citing how he can also be a pest on the defensive end.

“Nakita ko nga, seven assists, so yun yung [hinihingi] namin sa kanya, be a leader sa loob ng court, hindi lang sa scoring.”

“Malaking bagay na yun sa’min. Alam naman natin yung bata, high school pa lang at sa mga ibang liga, alam natin na buong buo [siya] at magde-deliver hindi lang sa offense, pati yung defense.”

In his lone, winless season in Recto, Escamis averaged a then-league-leading 2.1 steals per contest, while also posting 7.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

In Mapua, he will have Warren Bonifacio, JC Recto, Paolo Hernandez, and the rest of the squad to back him up as they gun for a bounce back year after finishing last season at 8th place with a 7-11 record.