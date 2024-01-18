Strong Group Athletics. Photo from Coach Charles Tiu/X

Strong Group Athletics, the Dwight Howard-led basketball squad that is set to represent the Philippines in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championships, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates, coach Charles Tiu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Landed in Dubai. See you guys. Hope you can support @stronggroupathl !! We play the national team at 7:15 pm tomorrow !" Tiu said.

The Frank Lao-funded team went after the former NBA champion due to his two-way basketball prowess which will propel Strong Group in the Dubai tourney.

"We pursued Dwight because we believe he can provide a significant defensive presence and contribute offensively. Andray Blatche played a crucial role in connecting us, and I'm grateful for the support from our owners Frank and Jacob Lao,” said the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde head coach.

The locals who joined Strong Group include Kevin Quiambao, Francis Escandor, Justine Baltazar, JD Cagulangan, Jordan Heading, among others.

Quiambao said in a media availability that they need to step up their game to compete globally, and that he will relish the opportunity to learn from his "idol" Howard.

“Yung strengths ng team namin, kailangan pa namin i-up 'yung level kasi international competition ‘tong sasalihan namin,” Quiambao said.

“Yung mga nai-inspire kong mga bata, ikukwento ko ‘to sa kanila, na nakasama ko yung mga veteran NBA players, na may natutunan ako sa kanila. Talagang susulutin ko ‘to dahil hindi naman natin alam kung makakasama ba natin sila in the future,” the De La Salle University star added.

Howard also had a light moment with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao when he visit the Philippines this month.

-- With reports from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News