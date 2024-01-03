Howard, Blatche, Roberson, Goorjian to reinforce Strong Group in Dubai

Strong Group’s Andre Roberson, Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, and McKenzie Moore. Photo courtesy of Strong Group Athletics.

MANILA — Strong Group will be competing at the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship with some of the game’s biggest names later this month.

The team, which is mentored by Charles Tiu, will be bringing in Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson, and McKenzie Moore, to lead its squad in the tournament, which is scheduled from January 19-28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"We pursued Dwight because we believe he can provide a significant defensive presence and contribute offensively. Andray Blatche played a crucial role in connecting us, and I'm grateful for the support from our owners Frank and Jacob Lao,” said the Benilde Blazers head coach.

The 37-year-old Blatche, meanwhile, will be making his comeback under Tiu’s tutelage since his successful stint with Mighty Sports during their championship run in 2020.

"I'm excited to run with Dre Blatche again. We won the last time he played for me, and he's eager to represent the Philippines once more," Tiu said.

Another NBA veteran Roberson will again join Tiu’s team, and he is ecstatic about having the former Oklahoma City Thunder defender represent the country.

"Andre Roberson is known to be a workhorse and lock-down defender. I believe he can contribute offensively at this level, and his great team-oriented attitude will make him an excellent fit,” Tiu said of the 32-year-old, University of Colorado product.

Finally, Moore, a mainstay in Tiu's teams, will be returning to provide familiarity, depth, and experience to the Dubai-bound squad.

Also coming in to help Strong Group is former Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorigan, who will serve as the squad’s team consultant.

"I am truly excited to announce the addition of Brian Goorjian as our esteemed team consultant for the Dubai International Basketball Championship,” said Strong Group owner Frank Lao.

“With his unparalleled coaching acumen and a wealth of experience, Brian brings an invaluable perspective to all of us,” he added.

Also part of the yet-to-be-finalized roster are De La Salle University stars Kevin Quiambao and Francis Escandor.