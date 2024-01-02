Dwight Howard to join PH team Strong Group in Dubai tilt

Los Angeles Lakers center-forward Dwight Howard in action during the second quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 March 2022. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — Dwight Howard is bound to play for the Philippines.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star will be suiting up for the country with PH squad Strong Group in the upcoming Dubai International Basketball Championships, head coach Charles Tiu told ABS-CBN News in a message.

Howard, who is an NBA champion, an eight-time All-Star, and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, previously played with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan’s T1 League.

The former Orlando Magic main man’s last stint in the NBA was during the 2021-2022 NBA season wherein he played 60 games with the Lakers.

He then averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, in 16.2 minutes per contest.