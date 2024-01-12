Dwight Howard visits boxing legend Manny Pacquiao

Dwight Howard and Manny Pacquiao. Photo from @mannypacquiao/Instagram Story

MANILA – Former NBA champion Dwight Howard seemed to be enjoying his stay in the Philippines.

Ticked on his bucket list was meeting boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, with Howard saying he has found his "trainer" for a Jake Paul fight.

I saw @MannyPacquiao was in Taiwan while I was in the Philippines how ironic 😂 long story short it all worked out and I finally found a trainer to prepare me for this Jake Paul fight 🕺🏾🥊 who ya got winning 👀 pic.twitter.com/KxTl37snOV — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 11, 2024

"Jake Paul, I'm coming for you baby! I'm coming let's go!" Howard jokingly said while with Pacquiao, drawing laughter from his colleagues.

Howard visited Pacquiao in his house in Makati City on Thursday along with Strong Group teammates Andre Roberson, Mckenzie Moore, Brian Goorjian, and Andray Blatche.

Dwight Howard plays chess with Manny Pacquiao. Photo from @dwighthoward/Instagram

On his Instagram account, Howard also "challenged" Pacquiao to a three-point contest and played chess together.

Pacquiao had a brief career in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) as a playing coach, while Howard joined a three-point contest in the T1 League in Taiwan during his stint with Taoyuan Leopards.

Joining Strong Group were locals Kevin Quiambao, Francis Escandor, Justine Baltazar, JD Cagulangan, Jordan Heading, among others.

The Howard-led Strong Group is set to compete in the Dubai International Basketball Championship later this month.