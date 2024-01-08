Justine Baltazar joins Strong Group’s prep for Dubai tilt

Justine Baltazar in practice with the Strong Group.

MANILA — Justine Baltazar is expected to suit up for Strong Group yet again.

This, after the 6-foot-9 Pampanga Giants star was seen in the team’s preparations for the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship, as posted in their Facebook Stories earlier today.

Also among those present in the practice were Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson, McKenzie Moore, head coach Charles Tiu, assistant coaches Brian Goorijan and Topex Robinson, Kevin Quiambao, and Francis Escandor.

Baltazar also previously played for Strong Group last year alongside Nick Young and Will Gozum, but they fell short and bowed out in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Howard and Blatche arrived in Manila last night.

Also making up this year’s edition of the Frank and Jacob Lao-owned team are collegiate stars JD Cagulangan, Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot, and Justin Sanchez.

The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 19-28.