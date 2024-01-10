Dwight Howard takes pride in representing PH

Former NBA champion Dwight Howard practices with the Strong Group Athletics squad ahead of the Dubai International Basketball Championships. Handout/Strong Group Athletics.

MANILA — Superman has finally landed in the Philippines.

Dwight Howard, who will be playing for Strong Group at the Dubai International Basketball Championships starting next week, said that he is honored to finally have the chance to represent the country.

“It’s amazing. This is my third time here, and it's always fun to come to the Philippines, said the 2020 NBA Champion following their open practice in Makati earlier today.

“I have some Filipino friends in the states, so being able to come here and represent the Philippines is a great honor, I take pride in it.”

“I’ve been dreaming about coming back here for a couple years and you know, just fun to see the fans, see the smiles and feel the love and the passion from all the people here. It’s a beautiful sight to see and I’m just glad to be here,” he added.

The former Orlando Magic superstar said that it has been the Filipino fans that have made his current experience in the country even more special, explaining that it was a past interaction with them that made him more eager to not only return to the country but also lace his sneakers here.

“What made me say yes? At first, I thought it was Jollibee, but now it’s just the fans,” shared the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“I went to Thailand on a visit last year, and I ran into a lot of Filipinos there who said I got to go back to the Philippines, we love you. And I said: ’You know what, I gotta come back.’ So when [Andray Blatche] called me and asked me, I told him hey I’ll be free and make it possible.”

Aside from playing for Strong Group, however, the former Los Angeles Lakers big man said that what he wants is to also play in the PBA.

“I’m eligible for the PBA. So, I think they gotta change the height requirements because I’m 6’9” without shoes. And with shoes, it adds a little,” said Howard, while also explaining that he thinks that the league should adjust their rules to allow more international players to play here.

“I hope they do that so guys like Dray can come back here and play as well. You know we want to play in the PBA. If they change the height requirements, maybe we’ll see twin towers in the Philippines.”

But for now, Howard’s focus is getting the championship in Dubai.

“We’ve been really focused on what our mission is, and I’m here so everybody’s locked in,” the former no.1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft expressed.

“I really love the energy from all the guys, everybody’s focused, and they all understand how important this tournament is. It is not just for us to win, but for their future career in basketball. It’s been a great opportunity and I’m super happy that I got a chance to be a part of it.”

“I believe we can do anything if we put our minds to it. Obviously, this tournament and all of us are just coming together to win, so that’s our focus. Our focus is going to Dubai, playing against whatever team is out there, representing the Philippines, and winning.”

