Charles Tiu in awe of Strong Group’s cast of players, coaches

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu. Handout Photo/Strong Group

MANILA — Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu is in awe of how strong his squad’s cast of players and coaches are.

Aside from NBA veterans Dwight Howard, Andre Roberson, and Andray Blatche, former TNT Tropang Giga import McKenzie Moore, Tiu also has former Bay Area Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian, DLSU Green Archers mentor Topex Robinson and star Kevin Quiambao, and other top stars in his squad as they compete in Dubai next week

This, according to Tiu, is indeed among the highlights of his coaching career, he told ABS-CBN News.

“I don’t know yet because at the end of the day, I wanna win a championship,” said the Benilde Blazers mentor said when asked where this experience ranks among his coaching career so far.

“If we win again, then we’ll see, but obviously, it’s cool to be coaching these guys,” he said.

Tiu was also ecstatic about coaching yet again some of the world’s best hoopers.

“Dwight Howard is Dwight Howard. He’s gonna be a Hall of Famer. Andre Roberson can still probably play in the NBA right now, so I think talent-wise, this might be our strongest cast,” said Tiu, who also previously coached former NBA players Nick Young and Shabazz Muhammad.

“Of course, we’ll see when the tournament comes, but it’s an honor for me to be able to work with them and recruit them here. I think it’s pretty cool,” he added.

The NCAA mentor, who was responsible for bringing the Blazers to the Season 98 Finals and Season 99 Final Four, also relished the chance to work with Goorjian and Robinson.

“I think it’s cool to be working with coach Brian Goorjian, he’s one of the greatest coaches out there and I’m learning from him every day,” Tiu expressed.

“Having Coach Topex also is a big boost. He’s really willing to do all the little things also. I know he’s a champion coach, but here, he understands his role. He’s been very helpful, so I’m really happy that he’s on our staff,” he added.

On a side note, Tiu hopes that this experience in general will help him and his CSB players Tony Ynot, Allen Liwag, and Justine Sanchez who are also with Strong Group.

“That’s why I brought them here. I want them to learn from great coaches, from great teammates, for them to play against better competition.”

“I’m hoping that they make the most out of it and try to get more confidence,” Tiu added.

