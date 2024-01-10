DLSU star and Strong Group’s Kevin Quiambao. Handout Photo/Strong Group

MANILA — Kevin Quiambao may just add more to his already-deadly basketball arsenal.

The UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball MVP, who will be playing for Strong Group in next week’s Dubai International Basketball Championships, will be playing with some of the NBA’s finest veterans, and among them is his childhood idol — Dwight Howard.



“Dadalhin ko ‘to hanggang sa dulo ng career ko,” said the De La Salle Green Archers superstar earlier today about his experience with Strong Group.

“Nung una, ‘di ko talaga ma-explain yung feeling. Akala ko nga nananaginip lang ako na kasama ko na sila. Yung pinapanood ko noon, ngayon kasama ko na,” he said.

“Yung mga nai-inspire kong mga bata, ikukwento ko ‘to sa kanila, na nakasama ko yung mga veteran NBA players, na may natutunan ako sa kanila. Talagang susulutin ko ‘to dahil hindi naman natin alam kung makakasama ba natin sila in the future,” he added.

Quiambao, who was one of the tallest among his peers during his high school career, revealed that among those players he emulated was Howard, especially since he was playing the center position with the NU Bullpups.

“Dati nung high school ako si Dwight Howard. Si kuya Dwight yung talagang ina-idolize ko,” said KQ, who shared how the one-time NBA champion has been teaching him a lot since they linked up.

“May mga tips na nacocover si kuya Dwight, yung napagdaanan niya sa NBA, yung mga defensive tactics tinuturuan niya kami,” Quiambao said.

Quiambao also revealed how he has been picking the mind of former NBA All-Defensive team member Andre Roberson.

“Pero pagdating nung college, ‘di ako pwedeng mag center so si kuya Andre Roberson, nung first practice namin, tinanong ko talaga siya kung pano yung depensahan sa NBA. Lahat ng technical tactics,” he said.

These, alongside the fact that he is with two collegiate champion coaches Charles Tiu and Topex Robinson, are what he hopes will help them as they aim to reclaim the gold in Dubai.

“Having coach Topex dito sa team, sobrang laking advantage dahil yung capabilities ko, alam ni coach Topex. Siya na bahala dun. Sobrang happy ako na kasama ko siya knowing na kakagaling nga lang namin sa championship,” said Quiambao.

“Kung ano lang yung bigay sakin ni Coach Charles, ite-take advantage ko lang. Kung ano man ibigay sakin, okay lang sakin.”

Still, Quiambao is aware that despite the pedigree of their squad, they must avoid being complacent and being overconfident once they step foot on the floor.

“Siyempre confident, pero ‘di kami pwede maging overconfident dahil malalakas din yung kalaban namin,” said the reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player.

“Yung strengths ng team namin, kailangan pa namin i-up yung level kasi international competition ‘tong sasalihan namin.”



