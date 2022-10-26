Number of persons of interest under custody rises to 8

MANILA — A second sister of the alleged middleman in the Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa killing is now also under the witness protection program of the Department of Justice, the agency's chief said Wednesday.

“Dalawa na (There are now 2 of them),” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla told the media.

The development came two days after alias “Marissa,” the sister of Jun Villamor who allegedly acted as the middleman in the killing of Mabasa, sought the help of Sen. Raffy Tulfo and social welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo in seeking protection under the DOJ’s WPP.

Mabasa's brother, Roy, had previously said two sisters of Villamor contacted him after their brother's death, and made some requests, which he then conveyed to Remulla.

Remulla did not divulge what information the second Villamor sister shared, but he stressed the significance of Marissa’s statements.

“Currently, under examination ng police dito sa DOJ ang witness, yung sister ni Jun Villamor. Her testimony is very important because she was the recipient of the text message which was in the form of dying declaration. I look at it as a dying declaration, an exception to the hearsay rule, when he said that ‘pag namatay ako, ilabas n’yo ‘to’,” Remulla said of Marissa.

Under Philippine rules on evidence, “[t]he declaration of a dying person, made under a consciousness of an impending death, may be received in a criminal case wherein his death is the subject of inquiry, as evidence of the cause and surrounding circumstances of such death.”

“He was conscious that he was in danger at the time of the testimony. That’s around two hours before he was declared dead. Very, very important,” Remulla said of Villamor’s messages sent to Marissa.

Villamor lost consciousness on Oct. 18 inside the New Bilibid Prison and was later declared dead, just hours after self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial admitted to killing Mabasa in a press conference and pointed to Villamor as the middleman who supposedly offered P550,000 in exchange for the murder.

Mabasa, a radio commentator who criticized the Duterte administration and some officials and policies of the current administration, died outside his subdivision in Las Piñas on Oct. 3 after Escorial shot him three times. A police spokesman had said it is highly probable his killing is related to his work.

Authorities are now examining Marissa’s cellphone while looking for Villamor’s missing phone.

Remulla is not concerned though if Villamor's phone can no longer be found. “It’s not a problem to us because we can determine the records of the cellphone."

8 PERSONS OF INTEREST UNDER CUSTODY

Aside from the two witnesses under DOJ’s WPP, authorities now have eight persons of interest under custody.

"Persons of interest. They can be witnesses, they can be suspects, I don’t know. I cannot, I’m not in a position to say unless I personally investigated. But I’m leaving it up to the NBI and the PNP to conduct the examinations. I’m asking the NBI also to give way to the PNP to be able to put their work together,” Remulla said.

On Wednesday morning, the justice chief told reporters covering an event at the NBP that authorities have at least six persons of interest under their custody. That figure rose to eight in the afternoon.

Of the eight, three persons of interest are with the Philippine National Police (PNP) while four others are with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Remulla said they are working to secure an eighth but who is already under military custody.

“May isa pa kaming kukunin… He’s in military custody now but we will transfer him to the NBI,” he said.

He confirmed this person was mentioned in Escorial’s sworn statements as his and Villamor’s former boss who allegedly previously ordered them to kill other persons. But there is no allegation that he is involved in the killing of Mabasa.

Remulla said the number of persons of interest could go higher.

“So far eight, but it can get bigger. We don’t know. It will depend on the statements to be made by these people under custody,” he said, explaining that the persons of interest now refer to both the killing of Mabasa and the death of Villamor.

“We want to go up to as far as we can when it comes to the mastermind, I can tell you that. We’re determined to find out if there’s anybody else who’s influencing this case, from a higher level,” he added.

Israel and Edmond Dimaculangan and a certain Orly, whom gunman Escorial identified as his companions in killing Mabasa, remain at large.

Remulla refused to say if the mastermind of the killing has been identified.

“We cannot tell. We cannot conclude yet. We have to be conclusive to be able to say yes or no. Unless we’re conclusive, I’d rather not speculate,” he said.

RE-AUTOPSY

Remulla, who met with forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun during the day, said the latter has finished conducting a re-autopsy on Villamor’s body and is set to release a written report by Friday morning.

“Tapos na ang autopsy. She’ll come up with the written report on Friday. So please give her time…I think Friday morning. So, relax lang kayo. The more you call her, the less time niya masusulat report niya,” he said.

Villamor’s body was brought back to the Eastern Funeral Homes in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday afternoon.

Mbasa’s family has expressed doubt about the result of the first autopsy conducted by the NBI which found no gunshot wounds and no external physical injuries on Villamor’s body.

Mabasa's brother, Roy, expressed his preference that a second autopsy be done by Fortun.

Fortun had earlier raised questions surrounding the NBI autopsy, including why the autopsy was done after the body had already been embalmed.

