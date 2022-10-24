MANILA - The brother of slain journalist Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa said he was contacted by the sister of the alleged middleman in his brother's death, but refused to give any information.

Roy Mabasa said the sister of supposed intermediary Jun Villamor, an inmate at the National Bilibid Prison, sent him a private message through Twitter.

"Kumontak sa akin through private message, hindi ko naman alam ang pangalan, hindi naman niya nilalagay ang pangalan niya, at sinasabi niya nga na gusto niya akong makausap," Mabasa told Teleradyo

(They contacted me through private message, but I don't know their name, they did not put their name, but they said they want to talk to me.)

"Medyo tumagal ‘yung usapan naman kasi parang hindi siya tiwala sa akin," he added.

(The conversation went on for a time because it seemed like they don't trust me.)

Mabasa said they even exchanged private messages in a different messaging app, but the sister refused to provide him any information.

"Sabi ko nga, ako ‘yung namatayan, pamilya kami ng biktima, eh dapat sa amin kayo makipagtulungan," he said.

(I told them, we are the family of the victims, they should cooperate with us.)

"Hanggang sa inabot kami ng ilang araw, eh hindi ko naman sila mapipilit kung kanino sila magtiwala ano, so pinaubaya ko na ‘yan sa proseso na gagawin namin. Titingnan natin kung anong sasabihin nila dahil ako’y walang alam sa nalalaman nila," Mabasa added.

(It took a fews days, but I cannot force them to trust me so I'll just trust the process. I will wait for what they have to say since I don't know anything about what they know.)

Mabasa said although he is not sure about the intention of the sister of the supposed middleman, their family is still hoping that justice will prevail.

"Kung sinasabi nilang kinausap sila nung kapatid nila bago namatay, pakikinggan natin. Ako naman ayokong maghusga ng patapos. Gusto ko sila talagang makausap kaya lang parang hesitant silang makipag-ugnayan sa akin. Eh sila naman ‘tong kumontak sa akin, hindi ko naman sila kilala," he said.

(If they are saying they were able to talk to their brother before he died, then we will listen. I will not judge them right away. I just wanted to talk to them but they seemed hesitant to talk to me. They were the ones who contacted me, I don't know them.)

"Ako naman po’y hindi pa rin nawawalan ng tiwala sa ating sistema, kaya nga po sumailalim kami sa sistema ng gobyerno," Mabasa added.

(I haven't lost trust in the system, that's why we're going through this process.)

Mabasa earlier said the members of their family have been receiving death threats.

"I don’t think we deserve this kasi kami po ang biktima," he said.

(I don’t think we deserve this because we are the victims here.)

Considering the recent developments in the case, Mabasa said they are hoping that they would eventually get the justice they deserve.

"I’m still hoping, we’re still hoping na ‘yung sistema ay gugulong, at ipakita dapat ng Pilipinas na may hustisya dito dahil isa sa isyu ‘yan sa international community ‘yan na hindi gumugulong ang hustisya dito," he said.

("I’m still hoping, we’re still hoping that the system will work, and the Philippines should prove that there is justice here since that is one of the issues of the international community, that our justice system does not work.)

Villamor's sister, alias "Marisa", said her brother seemed to know that he would die after confessed gunman Joel Escorial surrendered to authorities.

She said that though Villamor was behind bars, he had a cellphone and sent her a message before he died at the Bilibid Hospital.

